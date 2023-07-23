Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,251,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

