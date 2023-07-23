Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

