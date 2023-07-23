Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.99. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

