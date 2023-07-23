Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.40. 1,303,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,673. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.