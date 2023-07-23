Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,494,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

