Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.97. 720,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

