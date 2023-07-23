Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $14.77 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

