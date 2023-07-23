Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,374 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $199.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.