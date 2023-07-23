Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 31,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $40,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

