Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

NYSE LLY opened at $462.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

