Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.