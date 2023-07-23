Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

