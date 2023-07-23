Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,280 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $158.37 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.