FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.11.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $259.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $265.60.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

