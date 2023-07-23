FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.11.
FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $259.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $265.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.