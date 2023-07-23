Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

