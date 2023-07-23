Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4,125.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 405,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

