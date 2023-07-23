Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.