Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $212.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.