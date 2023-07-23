EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.00 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.83 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
