Evercore ISI Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

