Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $111.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.42 or 0.00061922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00308629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00802955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00543996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00124563 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,117,854 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

