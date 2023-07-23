Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.66 or 0.00062358 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $113.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00308480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00829569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00554573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00123776 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,132,128 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

