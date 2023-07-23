Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.75.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.