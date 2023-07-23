Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $250.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average of $194.96. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.