Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.04. 2,226,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

