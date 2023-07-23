Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,060,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 694,689 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

