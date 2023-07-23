Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

