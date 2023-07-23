Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,171 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.