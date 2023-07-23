Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,189 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 267,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 341.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

