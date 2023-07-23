EAC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $321,018.34 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $321,018.34 and $0.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107021 USD and is down -29.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

