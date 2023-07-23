EAC 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.22 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. EAC has a total market capitalization of $321,026.90 and approximately $0.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EAC has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00309341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107021 USD and is down -29.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

