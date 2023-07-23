Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.30. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

