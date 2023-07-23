Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 2,694,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

