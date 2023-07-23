Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

