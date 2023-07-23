Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,528. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

