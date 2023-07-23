Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and approximately $307.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00308416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,296,116,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

