Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,360 ($43.93) to GBX 3,500 ($45.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.46) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,985.71 ($39.04).

DPLM opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,292.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,190 ($28.63) and a one year high of GBX 3,174 ($41.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,006.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,846.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

