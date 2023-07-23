Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co trimmed its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schubert & Co owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 198,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.