Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.0% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 176,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,913. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

