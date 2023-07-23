Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 837,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,305. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

