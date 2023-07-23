DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

