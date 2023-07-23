DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 595 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

