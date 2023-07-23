DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

VIG stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

