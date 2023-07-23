DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,765.48

DEI (DEI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,765.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 549.8% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00308528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

