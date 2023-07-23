DEI 1-Day Volume Reaches $71.39 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 157.7% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $71.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00309793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

