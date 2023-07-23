Defira Price Hits $0.0216 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Defira has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and $648.67 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Defira has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Defira

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.02078465 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,577.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

