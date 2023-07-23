Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 356,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

