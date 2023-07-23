Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,287 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

