Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 31,900 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $8,546,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $266.88 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

