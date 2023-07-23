Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

